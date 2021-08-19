Starting Oct. 17 Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, 9:30 Club and the Lincoln Theater Will Only Allow Fully Vaccinated Guests Into Their Events

Starting Oct. 17, all I.M.P. venues, Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, 9:30 Club and the Lincoln Theatre, will no longer accept negative COVID-19 tests and will only allow fully vaccinated guests into their events. They say expectations will be made for those under 12 and those with qualifying medical conditions preventing them from being vaccinated.

The entertainment venues say if this becomes an issue for any customers, they will provide them with a refund or a voucher for an upcoming show.



You may have heard about our policy requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. We are expanding on that policy and wanted to make you aware.

Please note that all I.M.P. venues – 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, and Lincoln Theatre – will soon require full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry at all events.

Beginning October 17, 2021 and until further notice, only patrons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to attend events at I.M.P. venues. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Exceptions will only be made for children under 12 and those with qualifying medical conditions preventing them from becoming vaccinated. For those patrons, a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of the show date will be accepted.

Until October 17, our previously-announced policy requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID, remains in effect. Please note, some artists will require a stricter policy, so please check the individual show page for details.

Our hope is that all patrons attending shows starting October 17 will choose to become fully vaccinated during this time if they are not already. However, those who do not wish to abide by this policy will have one week – until August 26, 2021 – to request a refund. See below for instructions on how to request your refund.

Additionally, all patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the venue regardless of vaccination status until further notice, per the Mayor’s order which went into effect on July 31, 2021. Patrons who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.

Thank you for your understanding, and for helping us return to live events as safely as possible