Prince George’s County Police Department Regrets to Announce Passing of K9 “Loki”

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Operations Division regrets to inform you of the untimely passing of active duty K9 Loki. Loki was the faithful partner of Corporal Joe Ward.

Loki served as a patrol and drug detection dog from 2013 until his death on Friday, August 13th. Throughout his career, Loki successfully located several dangerous suspects and recovered large amounts of narcotics. Loki provided patrol assistance to FedEx Field, National Harbor and other events throughout the County.

At the time of his death, Loki was 9 1/2 years old.

