Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Former Deputy

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the untimely passing of former Deputy DFC Scott M. Brown, 44 of Owings, MD. Brown began his career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2004 as a Deputy on our Patrol Bureau.

Brown later served as a Detective with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and was also a member of the CCSO Special Operations Team. Brown left the Sheriff’s Office in January of 2011 to become a Federal Agent, but remained active within the Calvert Community.

“Brown always served with honor and dignity. He will be remembered for how he loved his family and community and how he cared deeply for those he served with,” Sheriff Mike Evans.

Brown and his wife Laura passed away following an ATV accident in Camp Creek, AZ. Brown is survived by his three young children. Our deepest condolences to the Brown family and their loved ones during this difficult time.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona is investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., witnesses called 911 after seeing an ATV floating down a flooded area near Camp Creek as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.

Deputies happened to be in the area and attempted to rescue several other individuals caught in the floods. First Responders had to utilize a helicopter to rescue several people trapped in the flooded area.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they believed everyone had been accounted for until they received a 911 call from an off-road vehicle rental company that reported a rented ATV was missing and overdue to return.

The company told First Responders the vehicle was rented to someone planning to drive it around the Camp Creek area. Search and rescue efforts were started, however, searches were cancelled due to nightfall, the search was continued the next morning, where shortly after 8:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 19, 2021, police located the missing ATV just East of Camp Creek buried in sand and debris.

Police and Department of Transportation crews excavated the [ATV] and located two deceased adults within the vehicle.

All photos are courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Weather Service.

