Police Urge Citizens to Be Alert for School Buses as Children Return to Classes

Motorists in St. Mary’s County are reminded that students are heading back to school, starting next week, and to be prepared to stop for school buses as they pick up and drop off children.

Private and parochial schools reopen to students on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 and St. Mary’s County Public Schools reopen to students on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Drivers are required by state law to stop for school buses that have activated their flashing red lights and to provide at least 20 feet of space from the rear or front of the school bus if approaching from its front. A driver may not proceed until the bus has deactivated its flashing red lights.

The fine for failure to stop and remained stopped for a school bus with its flashing red lights activated is $570 and three points assessed on a driver’s license.

Drivers are not required to stop for a school bus with its activated flashing red lights if on the other side of a divided highway, as shown in Figure 4 in this example:

