St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Seeking Health & Wellness Staff for Facility Opening

The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Department is seeking to quickly fill a variety of hourly positions at the Wellness & Aquatics Center located on the Leonardtown Camps at College of Southern Maryland to prepare for an early September opening.

The department is seeking qualified and motivated individuals to fill positions for lifeguards, fitness instructors, personal trainers, building supervisors and customer service administration.

Come join us in a fun, exciting, and rewarding environment helping the community to achieve health and wellness success. Flexible schedules and training are provided. Contact Marva Kumpf at 301-475-4200 ext. 1803 or marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com with any questions or inquiries.

To view all the job openings and apply, visit us online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs. We are eagerly awaiting your application and offering interviews every week.