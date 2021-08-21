September Events at the Calvert Marine Museum!

Though summer is coming to a close, there’s still plenty to do at the Calvert Marine Museum! Welcome September and visit with the whole family. We’re open on Labor Day, too! For a complete listing of this month’s programs and activities, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, September 2, 9, & 16 – Sea Squirts: Sharks! Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration: sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive.

Fridays, September 3 & 17 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail

Take an evening sail on the historic Dee of St. Mary’s from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on 9/3 or from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on 9/17. Fee is $35 per person, adults only. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverage; select your choice of sandwich at registration. Preregister by noon on the Wednesday prior to each cruise at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Saturday, September 4 – Pirate Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m

Ahoy Scallywags! Have ye ever wondered how to navigate the sea? Or what makes a sailing ship move? Join us on Pirate Day for some jolly good fun! Make your own map, explore the meaning of the “Jolly Roger” and other pirate flags, and much more. Sing fun pirate shanties at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Take home activities while supplies last. Activities included with museum admission.

Friday, September 10 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This FREE night of fun is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, maritime history, and have fun in a relaxed and supportive environment. Shop in the Museum Store, learn about river otters, and board the Wm. B. Tennison for a 30-minute cruise! Pre-registration is recommended for everyone to access the museum’s indoor exhibits. Register to attend the event by visiting http://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search for Activity 170773. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruises must call the Therapeutic Recreation office at 410-535-1600, ext. 8205.



2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.Enjoy an afternoon sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5, please. Preregister by noon on the Friday before each cruise at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Monday, September 13 – Virtual Fossil Club Meeting & Lecture

Fossil Club meeting at 7 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 7:30 p.m. by Dr. Bruce MacFadden titled “Early Miocene land mammals from Belgrade, North Carolina: Connections to citizen science and the FOSSIL project.” Dr. MacFadden is a Distinguished Professor and Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History. A ZOOM link to join the meeting and lecture is posted on the museum calendar at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursday, September 16 – Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! Lecture Series 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The first in a four-part series paired with the museum’s newest exhibit, this lecture is titled “Maryland’s Fossil Sharks: What tales do shark teeth tell?” given by Dr. Victor Perez, CMM Assistant Curator of Paleontology. The lecture is free, open to the public, and will be held in the museum’s Harms Gallery.

Monday, September 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, September 23 & 30 – Little Minnows: Sharks, No Bones About It! 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration: sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive.

Saturday, September 25 – Toy Boat Building 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Museum admission applies and a $2 donation per boat is requested. Capacity is limited; visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, September 30 – Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! Lecture Series 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The second in a four-part series paired with the museum’s newest exhibit, this lecture is titled “Miocene Sharks and the Origins of the Modern Shark Fauna” given by Dr. Bretton Kent, a Principal Lecturer at the University of Maryland, College Park. The lecture is free, open to the public, and will be held in the museum’s Harms Gallery.