One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Lexington Park

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 8:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a traffic light utility pole with the operator heavily trapped and pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with 15 personnel and extricated the victim in under 20 minutes.

A paramedic ambulance and Engine 132 from NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene to handle patient care and the landing zone for Trooper 7.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries. The victim was conscious and talking to First Responders.

Multiple witnesses travelling Northbound behind the victim reported the truck went across multiple lanes before striking the curb and the utility pole. Upon making contact with the operator, he told the witness that he fell asleep.

Police responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and handled the crash investigation.

