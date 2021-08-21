Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Armored Vehicle with Shots Fired at Brandywine Costco

August 21, 2021

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Costco Wholesale located at 16006 Crain Highway in Brandywine, for the reported armed robbery with shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find a Brinks armored transport vehicle was robbed at gunpoint by a black male, approximately 30-years-old with a beard, wearing glasses, and a grey or black hoodie.

The suspect reportedly fled with a bag of money in a stolen grey 2014 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with the registration tags of ‘9CT4767’ and fired a weapon at the Brinks guards before fleeing the area.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available

