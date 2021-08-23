Calvert County Election Board Office to Close August 23 to 27 for Biennial Conference

The Calvert County Election Board office will be closed Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27, 2021 while Election Board staff attend the Maryland State Board of Elections meeting and conference. All staff and Election Board members are required to attend the meeting, which is held every other year.

Staff will monitor and respond to emails and phone calls throughout the week to minimize disruption of services.

Voter registration applications will be available in the hallway outside the Election Board office. Citizens may also visit the State Board of Elections website at www.Elections.Maryland.gov to register to vote, look up voter information, request a ballot or apply to be an election judge.

More information about the Calvert County Election Board, local election information and resources for voters may be found online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Elections.