Calvert County Government Adds Online Inspections and Permits Portal for Convenience to Citizens and Businesses

Citizens and businesses can pay for, manage and print permits from the comfort of their own home or office through Calvert County’s Encompass online portal. Citizens can visit Encompass.CalvertCountyMd.gov to register for an account.

The online system allows for residential building, electrical, plumbing, gas and grading permits, along with utility permits, with more capabilities to be rolled out in the future.

Online credit card and eCheck payments are accepted through the portal. A convenience fee of 2.7% for credit card payments and $2.25 for eCheck payments will be added to the permit transaction total.

“The goal of this online portal is to make the inspections and permits process easier, quicker and more convenient for the citizens we serve,” said Planning & Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook. “The user-friendly portal will help remove the burden of having to physically visit county offices.”

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, Office of Inspections & Permits at 410-535-1600, ext. 2552, or by email at inspections.permits@calvertcountymd.gov.