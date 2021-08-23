Police Investigating 20-Year-Old Bethesda Man Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are working to arrest the suspect(s) who shot a man Saturday evening in Upper Marlboro. The victim is 20-year-old Alexander Korman of Bethesda. He died of his injuries on Thursday.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8300 block of Hollow Tree Lane for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located Korman inside of a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation reveals one other adult male was also shot during this incident. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify the suspect(s) in the case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0036905.