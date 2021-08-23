Charles County Speed Cameras Locations for Week of August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

As a reminder, we have withdrawn our Speed Camera Program from schools that are not open and or those that are not being used for critical operations.

The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of August 22, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

  • Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School
  • Piney Church Road at St. Charles High School
  • Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School
  • Lancaster Circle at Barnhart Elementary School
  • Davis Road at Davis Middle School
  • Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School

