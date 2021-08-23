Police Searching for Man After He Causes and Flees Motor Vehicle Collision in Linthicum Heights, Victim in Critical Condition

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 21, 2021, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Grove Ridge Court in Linthicum Heights, for a collision involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan SUV traveling northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard attempted to make a left turn onto Grove Ridge Court directly in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound. As a result, the Nissan was struck by the Harley Davidson causing its operator to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot and remains at large after a lengthy search by responding officers. The additional three occupants of the Nissan were uninjured and remained at the crash site. Evidence on the scene helped identify the driver as Ronald Scott Clark, Jr of Severn, MD. Crash investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Clark in relation to this incident.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department where he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Nissan failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Ronald Clark Jr. is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at (410) 222-8573 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.

