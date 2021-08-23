Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Leonardtown

August 23, 2021

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 22490 Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway involved in a rollover collision.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.


