St. Mary’s County Government Announces Operations Schedule for Labor Day Holiday

St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in observance of Labor Day. Administrative offices will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Monday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The St. Andrews Landfill will be open for regular hours Saturday, Sept. 4, and again Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Convenience Centers will be open for regular business hours Sunday and Tuesday, Sept. 5 and 7. The list of hours of operations is available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Hoursofoperation.asp.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed Sunday, Sept. 5. STS public routes and the ADA routes will operate Monday, Sept. 6, on a modified (Saturday) schedule. The Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Monday, Sept. 6. For a list of routes and route schedules, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/sts-transit/.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 6. However, book drops and online services will be available. For a list of hours and operations, please visit https://www.stmalib.org/about-us/locations-and-hours/.

The following Department of Recreation and Parks facilities will be open Monday, Sept. 6:

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Mills Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s County owned and operated waterfront parks will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., admission fees apply.

Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 7:30a to 5:30p

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations, visit www.stmarysmd.com.