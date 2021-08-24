Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lanham

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal crash in Lanham. The crash involved a single car with a driver and three passengers. Two of the passengers were killed. The first deceased passenger is 25-year-old David Diaz Martinez of Hyattsville. The second deceased passenger is 25-year-old Jaime San Jose Sical of Plainfield, New Jersey.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Lottsford Vista Road in the Lanham area.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved car, an Acura, was heading westbound on Lottsford Vista Road. Preliminarily, it appears the driver crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes in order to pass another vehicle.

When the driver of the Acura reentered the westbound lanes, he veered to the shoulder and appears to have then lost control. The car ultimately struck a tree. The two backseat passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and surviving passenger were transported to a hospital. At this time, their injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0038205.