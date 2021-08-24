Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Riverdale Park

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Riverdale Park. The deceased rider is 25-year-old William Alvarez of Glenarden.

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Good Luck Road and Silk Tree Drive for the report of a collision. Alvarez was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of an involved SUV suffered minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Alvarez crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes in an attempt to pass several vehicles traveling in front of him westbound on Good Luck Road. The driver of one of those vehicles, an SUV, attempted to make a left turn from Good Luck Road. As he was making the turn, the motorcycle and SUV collided.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal collisions that occur in the town of Riverdale Park.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0037963.