eTrepid Managed Security Service Provider (Mssp) Joins an Elite List of Microsoft Aos-G Partners

The IT and cybersecurity company eTrepid, Inc., based in Charles County, Maryland, is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with Microsoft by executing the Microsoft Partner Agreement for Online Services-Government (AOS-G).

Department of Defense (DoD) contractors can now engage eTrepid for Microsoft 365 GCC High to comply with DFARS 7012 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements, as well as requirements for the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and/or International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) data.

The partner agreement for AOS-G puts eTrepid in a premier group of approximately 43 authorized Microsoft partners nationwide who support some of the most complex missions throughout the US Government. Since GCC High delivers compliant mobile productivity and secure collaboration to the federal government, the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) benefits from eTrepid’s dedication to national security with this distinction.

Becoming a Microsoft AOS-G Partner is a fantastic opportunity for the DIB Community and us,” says eTrepid President/CEO Tom Blandford. “The additional options will provide a more competitive market to enhance client services and reduce issues associated with exorbitant rates. We are excited to be among this group of partners and promise to do what we can to be the one-stop-shop for Cybersecurity and Compliance Services furnishing 360-degree solutions.”

Microsoft and eTrepid have an enduring technology partnership allowing eTrepid to service a wide range of Azure and Office 365 licensing to State, Local, and Federal government agencies. Now, eTrepid can service commercial, GCC, GCC High, and GCC DOD licenses, including migrations, cloud computing, analytics, and machine learning.

Learn more about GCC High, CMMC, NIST 800-171, and DFARS requirements for protecting CUI.