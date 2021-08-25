Police Arrest Lexington Park Drug Dealer After Search Warrant on Home and Vehicle

August 25, 2021
Marcus Jerome Hicks, age 25 of Lexington Park

Marcus Jerome Hicks, age 25 of Lexington Park

In July of 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) by Marcus Jerome Hicks, age 25 of Lexington Park.

On August 19, 2021, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Youth Gun Violence Task Force, and the Patrol Division, search and seizure warrants were executed on Hicks’ residence and vehicle. As a result, suspected cocaine and firearms were located.

Hicks was arrested and charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute
  • CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia
  • Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
  • Rifle/Shotgun: Unregistered


This entry was posted on August 25, 2021 at 12:05 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.