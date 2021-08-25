Police Arrest Lexington Park Drug Dealer After Search Warrant on Home and Vehicle

In July of 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) by Marcus Jerome Hicks, age 25 of Lexington Park.

On August 19, 2021, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Youth Gun Violence Task Force, and the Patrol Division, search and seizure warrants were executed on Hicks’ residence and vehicle. As a result, suspected cocaine and firearms were located.

Hicks was arrested and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

Rifle/Shotgun: Unregistered