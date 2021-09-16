UPDATE: Police Make Three Arrests for the Murder of 8-Year-Old After Drive-by Shooting in Landover

UPDATE 9/16/2021: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has charged an arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old in August. They are 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha of the 9800 block of Good Luck Road, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha also of the 9800 block of Good Luck Road and 23-year-old George Shamman of the 3800 block of 64th Avenue.

On August 24, 2021 officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers discovered the child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that a group of adults were gathered outside of the residence when the three suspects approached in a white colored sedan. One occupant from that white sedan fired shots toward the area that this group was gathered. The child, who was not outside, was struck by gunfire and subsequently was pronounced deceased.

All three suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons related charges. They are in the custody of the department of corrections. The arrestees are waiting to see a court commissioner to determine bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0038549

UPDATE 8/31/2021: Today the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division announced a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case of 8-year-old Peyton “PJ” Evans, a child who was shot and killed in Landover, Md. This is in addition to the reward of up to $25,000 being offered by ATF’s partners in the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), who are the lead investigating agency in this case, bringing the total to a possible up to $35,000 reward.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while a group of adults were gathered outside of the residence, for reasons that remain under investigation a white colored sedan pulled into the parking lot and a suspect(s) began shooting at the victims. Peyton was inside the home playing a video game and was shot. The suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“We offer our condolences to Peyton’s family for their tremendous loss. Peyton should have been able to spend the evening enjoying being a kid—playing video games after football practice, having dinner with his family, and getting ready to return to school soon. But instead, someone stole all of that without a second thought,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “ATF works closely with our partners in the Prince George’s County Police Department on a regular basis to provide investigative resources and assistance. This is no exception. Any additional resources this investigation may need that ATF can provide will be made available to investigators as they work together to identify those responsible.”

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they can call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email [email protected] You can also call PGPD detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to PGPD case number 21-0038549.



The only lookout given is a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Peyton “PJ” Evans was identified by his family, who say he was in an apartment playing a video game when he was fatally shot.

