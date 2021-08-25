Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull Returns Back to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds This Labor Day Weekend!

Local favorite, Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull, is set to return to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD this Labor Day Weekend for a special two-day event. Presented by Great Mills Trading Post, the family-friendly pull will be held Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5.

The gates of the event will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the pull will begin at 6:00 p.m., while on Sunday, the gates of the event will open at 12:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 2:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull back to Leonardtown, MD for the second year,” said Nick Simonds, Event Coordinator. “After having to cancel the event in May due to inclement weather, we wanted to provide our fans with another opportunity to attend the pull. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, we were able to extend the event an additional day.”

The event will host Dragon Motorsports classes 6400 4×4 Trucks, 12,000 Altered Farm Tractors, 7800 Light Pro Stock Tractors, Mega Trucks, 10,500 Hot Farm Tractors ECPP, Pro Semi Trucks, and Dump Trucks.

Food and beverages, including beer, will be available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds from all beer sales at the event will be donated to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Outside coolers are not permitted.

The event will have plenty of bleachers and lawn seating available. Attendees are welcome to bring their own folding chairs for lawn seating.

Attendees can purchase tickets at the gates of the event. Daily admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids five and older. Weekend passes for both days are $30 for adults and $15 for kids five and older. Kids under five are free. Ample parking is available onsite, free of cost.

A rain date has been scheduled for Monday, September 6.

For more information, visit www.baytractorpull.com

