UPDATE: Calvert County Detectives Arrest 14-Year-Old and 15-Year-Old After Attempted Home Invasion in Lusby

UPDATE 9/1/2021: Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) have identified and charged two suspects in connection with the attempted armed home invasion that occurred on August 25, 2021 in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates on Rawhide Road in Lusby, MD.

Both suspects are juvenile males, aged 14 and 15 of Lusby, MD.

The suspects were charged with Attempted 1st Degree Burglary and Attempted 3rd Degree Burglary. Both suspects were transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

We would like to thank all of the citizens for the tips and information to assist in bringing this investigation to a speedy close.

8/26/2021: On August 25, 2021 at approximately 2:30 a.m., two young unidentified black males attempted to burglarize a home in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in the area of Rawhide Road in Lusby.

Anyone with information to help identify these suspects or anyone that has residential surveillance which may have captured video of the suspects in the area is asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at (410) 535-2800 Ext: 2765 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.



