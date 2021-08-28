Two Injured After Box Truck Overturns in Leonardtown

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Medleys Neck Road and White Point Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single axle box truck in the roadway and on its side with a utility pole snapped in half.

The operator and occupant self–extricated from the vehicle prior to the arrival of First Responders.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

