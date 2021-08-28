One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28730 Thompson Corner Road and Grove Farm Lane in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the semi-truck in the roadway with a Ford Escape off the roadway, on it’s side with one adult female trapped inside.

Firefighters from Hughesville and Mechanicsville extricated the single trapped victim in approximately 12 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched before fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene. They were then requested to landed nearby, where they transported the adult female victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the semi-truck reported no injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

