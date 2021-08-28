VIDEO: Intruder Shot Multiple Times by Homeowner in California, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 11:26 p.m., police responded a residence located in the 23000 block of Woodland Acres Road in California, for the reported burglary with the suspect shot.

Fire and rescue personnel responding to the scene were advised the victim was an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and found the suspect inside of the residence and confirmed he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was reportedly shot by a homeowner with a .40 caliber handgun when the suspect entered the residence, which was occupied by three people. One homeowner/occupant rendered medical aid to the suspect, and a tourniquet was applied by officers prior to the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

A helicopter was requested, however, all helicopters were unavailable due to inclement weather.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and CPR was reported to be in progress upon their arrival at the hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Crime Lab Technicians responded to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

