Town of La Plata to Host Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, September 11, 2021

The Town of La Plata will host a Day of Service and Remembrance on Patriot Day, Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., at the Wills Memorial Park, 500 Saint Mary’s Avenue, to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11/01 through acts of community service.

Our first responders, community leaders, spiritual leaders, and civic organizations will transform the anniversary of 9/11 into a day of unity and service by planting 20 Sweet Bay Magnolia trees. These trees will serve as a permanent living memorial for those who lost their lives on 9/11 and a tribute to the first responders and volunteers who selflessly put the needs of others before themselves. This day will also rekindle the extraordinary spirit of togetherness, volunteerism, and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

Quote from Mayor James: “September 11, 2001, is a day many of us will never forget. It was a tragic time but also a moment where our Country united and stood together as one Nation. This Patriot Day 2021, I encourage everyone to remember those we lost and honor our first responders’ heroism by doing an act of service. Whether it’s planting a tree in memory of a loved one, donating blood, or beautifying our community, let us come together to restore that spirit of unity and Never Forget.”

In addition to the Day of Service and Remembrance event, church bells will toll at:

8:46 am, in remembrance of those who died when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:03 am, in remembrance of those who died when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:43 am, in remembrance of those who died when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

10:00 am, in remembrance of those who died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, PA

After the tree planting, the event will conclude with the playing of bagpipes.