Calvert County Volunteer Fire Departments Regrets to Announce Passing of Member James P. Taylor

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department – The PFVFD deeply saddened to hear about the untimely passing of James Taylor. Known to many as “Jim,” he was an active volunteer firefighter in Calvert County where he also held previous leadership positions with neighboring departments.

Jim was also an active member of DCFD where he was assigned to the Fire Investigations Branch. We are keeping his family, friends, his dear mom and children in our prayers. Jim touched many, many lives, in a general and life saving capacity, and his memory will live on.

Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department – The SVRSFD is saddened to announce the Passing of PAST Chief Jim Taylor. Chief Taylor joined our department March 25, 1987. Through the years Jim held many positions on his way to becoming our Chief in 2011. He will truly be missed by all. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department – It pains every ounce of me to pass along the Death Notification of Past President and Active Member Jim Taylor.

Past President Taylor passed away this morning due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Not only was he an active member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, he is also an active member of the DCFD Fire Investigations Unit. Both organizations will suffer a huge hit with Jim’s untimely passing; his dedication and passion to serve the public was invaluable. Please keep Jim, his family, his brothers and sisters from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, along with the brothers and sisters from the D.C. Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers. Viewing and Funeral specifics will be posted in the coming days. – Toby Sealey, Fire Chief

D.C. Fire and EMS – The DC Fire and EMS Department is deeply saddened to announce the death of active duty Fire-Arson Investigator James P. Taylor, who passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Investigator Taylor was appointed to the Department in Recruit Class 318 on September 30, 1996. Upon his graduation from the Training Academy, Investigator Taylor was assigned to Engine Company 23 in Foggy Bottom on March 2, 1997.

Investigator Taylor was assigned to the Fire Prevention Division in the Fire Investigations Unit at the time of his passing.

Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be announced when they become available.

Investigator Taylor will be sorely missed across the District and the DC Fire and EMS Department. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly expresses deepest heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the entire Department to the family and loved ones of Investigator Taylor.

