Pediatric Victim Transported to Children’s Hospital After Candle Causes House Fire in Dunkirk

On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., firefighters from Dunkirk, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, North Beach, and surrounding volunteer departments responded to 2601 Winesap Court in Dunkirk, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family dwelling with smoke showing.

Upon further investigation, firefighters located one bedroom fully engulfed with extensions into a second room and the ceiling.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 25 minutes.

The owner/occupants are identified as Betsy & Frank Galvan. One juvenile suffered minor burns to the hands and was transported to an area Children’s Hospital.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $100,000

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

Investigation determined the fire started in the bedroom as the result of a lit candle being knocked over. The fire is deemed accidental.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer FD, Dunkirk VFD, and North Beach VFD, along with the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

