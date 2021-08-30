Police Seeking Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Raeanna Cardelle Williams – Last seen: 8/25/21 Headed Towards Calvert County

August 30, 2021

Missing Person: Raeanna Cardelle Williams, 30 YOA Black Female, 5’07, 145lbs. She was last seen Wednesday, August 25, 2021, heading toward Calvert County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person:Raeanna Cardelle Williams, 30 YOA Black Female, 5-07/145lbs. Last seen: On 8/25/21 headed toward her place of employment in Prince Frederick, Calvert County.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Raeanna Cardelle Williams, please call 911 or contact the police.


