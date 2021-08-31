6-Year-Old Dropped Off at Wrong Bus Stop After First Day of School in Charles County

A six-year-old student from Billingsley Elementary School, in Charles County was found wandering by himself after he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on the first day of school.

Another bus driver saw the student wandering, looking lost and upset, and drove the child back to Billingsley Elementary School.

“In speaking with the principal of Billingsley Elementary School, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrators learned that the student was sent home on the correct bus by the classroom teacher in the afternoon at dismissal. The bus driver reportedly dropped the student off at the wrong bus stop in the neighborhood.

Another Billingsley Elementary School bus driver saw the student wandering, looking lost and upset, and pulled over to inquire what happened. This driver then asked the student to board the bus and drove the child back to Billingsley Elementary School. School administrators reached out to the student’s family by phone to explain what happened, and to share that the student was safe and accounted for at the school. The mother arrived at the school to pick up her child, was visibly angry and did not wish to speak with the principal about the situation.

CCPS administrators reached out to the parents this evening to further talk about what happened, and to apologize for what happened to their child at the end of the school day.

We apologize for this situation, to this student and the family. This is not an experience we wish for any of our students, let alone a first-grader. Our transportation administrators are working with our bus contractors and bus drivers to ensure this does not happen to a student again.”

