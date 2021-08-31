Calvert County Providing Sandbags to Residents

Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from the remnants of Ida, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property.

Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday Sept. 1 at the following self-service locations:

• Appeal Salt Dome, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby

• Stafford Road Salt Dome, 335 Stafford Road, Barstow

• Mt. Hope Salt Dome, 300 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

Used sandbags may be returned after the storm to any of the county customer convenience centers. There is no fee for returning used sandbags, which will be reused for future weather events.

