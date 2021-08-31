St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Two Wanted Individuals

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jennifer Gail Labanowski, age 37 of Waldorf. Labanowski is wanted for escape for violating the conditions of court ordered treatment. Labanowski is 5’2 and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Sean Ross Alpert, age 45 of Brandywine. Alpert is wanted for escape for violating the conditions of his release. Alpert is 6’1” and weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Ross Alpert is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension 78131 or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message

