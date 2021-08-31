Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Waldorf Man on Multiple Drug and Gun Charges

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Trooper Jeremy Pope from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the area of Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive, in California, MD.

Upon making contact with the operator, an odor of marijuana was detected. The driver, identified as Sean Marquise Hughes, 18 of Waldorf, refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee.

Tfc T. Howard was able to put the vehicle in park and Hughes was removed from the vehicle. A search revealed a loaded handgun with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat; approximately 23 grams of Marijuana; a digital scale; two (2) cell phones; and $489 in U.S. currency.

Hughes was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with the Following:

Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number

Firearm Use/Felony/Violent Crime

Possess Regulated Firearm being under 21

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS: Distribute with Firearm; Handgun

Wear/Carry and Transport in Vehicle

CDS: Possess w/Intent to Distribute; CD

Possess Marijuana 10 Grams+

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

CdS: Possess Paraphernalia

Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order