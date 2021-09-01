St. Mary’s County Commissioners Approve Additional Relief Funding Allocation to Support Businesses and Nonprofit Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

During their business meeting, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved additional funds to be allocated for the St. Mary’s County Online Sales and Telework Fund.

Funds have been made available under the American Recovery Act, enabling the Commissioners to make additional grants to businesses and nonprofits to assist entities in setting up an online sales framework and/or offering employees telework opportunities. St. Mary’s County recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many businesses and nonprofit groups. St. Mary’s County has reactivated the Online Sales/Telework Grant Fund to provide local relief from this hardship.

The Online Sales/Telework Grant Fund will have a maximum budget of $94,874.00. The maximum award per grantee is $5,000.

Small businesses and nonprofits must be based in St. Mary’s County, be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, and Office of the Treasurer, established before March 9, 2020, and currently be in operation.

Priority will be given to entities that do not have more than 20 total employees (including part-time employees), excluding the owner.

Priority will be given to entities that have not received a COVID-19 Business Relief Grant or Loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce or a grant from the Maryland Department of Labor to purchase equipment to assist in the expansion of opportunities for telework.

Grants may be used for expenses incurred to establish or expand online sales and/or telework during COVID (after March 2020).

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/OSTGrant

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, or when 19 qualified and complete applications have been received, whichever occurs first.

If you have any questions, please contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com 240-925-7178.