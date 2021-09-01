Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Rental Vehicle Set on Fire in Charlotte Hall

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the Pizza Hotline located at 29948 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage in the parking lot with the fire already extinguished.

The owner is identified as Enterprise Rental, with the estimated loss valued at $5,000.00

Investigation revealed the fire was extinguished prior to Fire Department arrival, and was discovered by Burger King employees. The fire has been deemed incendiary and started in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833

