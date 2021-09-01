Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Active Member Jeremy C. Chism

The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. sadly announce the passing of Active Member Jeremy C. Chism on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Jeremy joined the department in 2007, and served in the Emergency Medical Services operations of the department for over 14 years. Jeremy was an Emergency Medical Technician – Basic, and later received training to become certified as an IV Technician. He also performed duties as a Crew Chief and Driver.

Jeremy fulfilled the duties of EMS Lieutenant and EMS Captain for several years, and served on several committees, most notably Physical Training, where he promoted and encouraged members to indulge in making efforts to support good health and fitness. He researched and organized the department’s initiative to team up with World Gym to allow members special discounts and services in order to assist in keeping them physically healthy. He also continuously advocated and managed incentives for members, such as departmental T-shirts and other items.

Always friendly and congenial, Jeremy always met you with a handshake or hug along with a big smile. He was always available for his coworkers and friends. His presence will be sorely missed by all the members of the Department

Please keep Jeremy and his loving family in your prayers. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

