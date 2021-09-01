St. Mary’s County Corporal John Kirkner Retires After Two Decades of Service

September 1, 2021

Corporal John Kirkner retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after more than 21 years of services as a deputy.

Cpl. Kirkner joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1999 after serving for 22 years in the US Navy as a rescue swimmer. He most recently served in the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division as a child support deputy.

“Congratulations on a career well served,” Sheriff Tim Cameron told Kirkner. “We’ll miss you and see you again soon.”

Kirkner plans on returning to the Sheriff’s Office in the near future in a different capacity.




