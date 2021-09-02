UPDATE: 61-Year-Old Owings Man in Critical Condition After Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown

UPDATE 9/2/2021: On September 1, 2021 at approximately 5:13 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a vehicle crash on Solomons Island Road (MD 2/4) in the area of Lorins Drive in Huntingtown, MD.

Upon arrival, units located a Nissan passenger car and a bicyclist that had been involved in a collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on MD 2/4 as a bicyclist was traveling on the shoulder of Rt. 2/4 in the same area.

The operator of the bicycle, identified as Marius Jonathan Wilkerson, 61 of Owings, MD, for unknown reason swerved from the shoulder into the travel portion of Rt. 2/4, failing to yield the right of way to the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Miah Brishon Parran, 23 of Prince Frederick, MD, attempted to avoid striking Wilkerson, but was unable to do so.

Wilkerson was transported to CalvertHealth for injuries received and later transported to MedStar, where he remains in critical condition.

Parran was uninjured and remained on scene.

Wilkerson’s failure to yield the right of way, due to an unsafe lane change appears to be the contributing factor to this collision.

Anyone with information about this collision or events leading up to this incident, is asked to contact Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.

9/1/2021: On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Lorins Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male victim unconscious in the roadway with Good Samaritans providing medical aid.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter, however, all were down due to inclement weather.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers advised the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted Traffic Reconstruction due to the severity of the collision.

No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.