Leonardtown Library Closed Until September 9th After Two Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Leonardtown Library, of St. Mary’s County Library, is closed until September 9, 2021 because two employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Leonardtown Library staff have a near 100% vaccination rate, but “breakthrough” cases have occurred. Transmission did not occur in the Library; these were “at home” situations. Only a portion of Library employees may have been subsequently exposed during a lunch break, however, enough of them that it will be impossible to staff the Library.

Staff have always masked both behind the scenes and when working with visitors to the library. Cleaning has been rigorous and HEPA filters are in place. Exposure to Library visitors is unlikely. We are consulting with the County Health Department in this matter. It is best for the health of employees and the public to act with an abundance of caution.

Curbside pickup services and all operations inside the Leonardtown Library building will be suspended until September 9. Book drops at the Library remain open. No fines will accrue for items returned to Leonardtown during this time.

Our Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park Libraries are fully open. Library users may always access content online at www.stmalib.org

We deeply regret any inconvenience and ask for your understanding in a difficult time. Employees will present negative tests before resuming work at this Library on September 9. The Library will be thoroughly cleaned in the interim.