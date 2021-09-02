MDOT MVA Offices & VEIP Stations to Close in Observance of Labor Day Holiday

Offices and VEIP stations will reopen Tuesday, September 7

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations on Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen Tuesday, September 7 by appointment only. VEIP testing will also resume September 7 and does not require an appointment.

MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will be available through the holiday. Customers are encouraged to check the MDOT MVA eStore – during the closure and during normal operating hours – to take advantage of many services available from the comfort and safety of home, including:

• Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards,

• Insurance Information and Compliance Payments,

• Vehicle Title and Registration Applications,

• Vehicle Registration Renewals,

• Identification Card Renewals,

• Title Replacements,

• Disability Products,

• Change of Address,

• Driving Records,

• License Plate Purchase/Replacement,

• Temporary Registration,

• Information on Administrative Flag Fees,

• VEIP Test Date Extension,

• Driver’s License Renewals and

• Substitute Stickers.

Marylanders are reminded that extensions for all expired MDOT MVA products have officially passed. The extension for all driver’s licenses – both non-commercial and commercial (CDLs) – as well as learner’s permits and identification cards expired August 15, 2021. The extensions for all other products, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, expired June 30, 2021.

In accordance with guidance issued by Governor Larry Hogan, MDOT MVA customers and staff are no longer required to wear masks at branch offices and VEIP stations statewide. Please note, face coverings are still recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated. MDOT MVA will continue to operate by appointment only until further notice. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.