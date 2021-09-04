Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Burglary of Law Office in Waldorf

September 4, 2021

Larry Neil Gilbert, Jr, 43, of no fixed address

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 6:43 a.m., officers responded to a law office in the 3400 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary that occurred overnight.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect kicked in a door to the office and stole numerous items.

Through investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Larry Neil Gilbert, Jr, 43, of no fixed address. Gilbert was located and arrested several hours later. Investigators were also successful in recovering property Gilbert stole from the business.

Gilbert was charged with burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property. Detective A. Brown is investigating.


