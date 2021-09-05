Mi Van Nguyen, 97, of Lexington Park, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 31, 2021 at his home. Born on December 31, 1924 in Saigon Vietnam, Mi was the loving son of the late Tho Thi Mai Nguyen and Thoi Van Nguyen. Mi was the loving husband of Ung Thi Vo Nguyen whom he married in Củ Chi Saigon, Vietnam. Mi is survived by his children Tam X Nguyen (Khiệm) of Wichita, KS, Tan Nguyen (Cuc) of Portland, MI, Hừng Nguyen (Phuong) of Lexington Park, MD, Kim Duong (Hoa) of Mechanicsville, MD, Thinh Nguyen (Hok) of Lexington Park, MD, Thuan Nguyen (Hong) of Lexington Park, MD, 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Mi worked as a farmer in the agriculture industry.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, MD.