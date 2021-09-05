Thomas William McMahon, “Tommy”, 69, of Tappahannock, VA formerly from Bakersville, NC passed away September 2nd, 2021 in Richmond, VA. Tommy was born on April 23rd 1952 in Spruce Pine, NC to Juanita McMahon and to the late Frank McMahon.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Carolyn McMahon whom he married on July 15th, 1972 in Lexington Park, MD. In addition to his wife, Tommy is survived by his siblings; Jimmy McMahon (Peggy) of Bakersville, NC, Ann Webb (Bobby) of Morganton, NC, and Billie Harwood, of Bakersville, NC, and is preceded in death by his father Frank McMahon.

He Graduated from Great Mills High School in 1971.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday September 7th from 10:00AM to11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Cooksey officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be; Johnny Abell, Steve Vaughn, Billy Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Martin Webb.

