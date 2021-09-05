Jeremy Christian Chism., 50, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on August 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his wife and sons.

He was born on March 4, 1971 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Kenon Taylor Chism, Jr. and Antoinette Cocorullo Chism.

Jeremy married his wife Kelly Dingle on October 2, 1999 and they have celebrated 21 years of marriage. For the past 20 years, he was employed at Pearl Works, LTD. in Charlotte Hall, MD, as a CAD/CAM operator/manager, and considered all who worked with him part of his family. He enjoyed serving his community as an EMT-IV Tech with the Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad as an EMT. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, sons, and pets. He also loved playing on-line video games, and established special and lasting friendships with his fellow gamers. Jeremy had a deep love and appreciation for music. He enjoyed spending time reminiscing with his siblings at family functions, and especially enjoyed his many fishing adventures with his brother, Jason, and childhood friends. The trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Pennsylvania and New York were adventures he talked of often and remembered fondly. He and Kelly were planning to eventually retire to Hawaii. He will be remembered for the pride he had in his boys, his dedication to the interests he valued, and for the kindnesses he bestowed on those he loved.

Jeremy is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly and their children: Christian Taylor Chism and Travis Richard Chism, both of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings Lori Chism Pick (Gary) of Alexandria, VA; Teri Chism (Wayne Lanham) of Winchester, VA; Kenon Chism (Shirley) of Oak Island, NC; Sheryl Chism Campbell of Woodbridge, VA; Carolyn Chism and Jason Chism both of Alexandria, VA; Kelly’s family and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Immediately following, will be a celebration of life at Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.