John Paul Nee, 79

On the evening of August 22nd, 2021, John Paul Nee of Hughesville, MD passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 79. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to parents John Michael and Mary Elizabeth Nee. In May of 1979, he married Sherrill Ann. He had two daughters, Julie Marie and Lisa Anne.

John was in the Army for three years. He served in Korea as a Crypto Specialist. He was later recruited by the CIA, where he served over 30 years as a Computer Systems Analyst. After he retired, he and Sherrill traveled the world, visiting every continent. He also enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital and with Meals on Wheels. In his free time, he loved fishing and gardening and was known for his dry sense of humor.

John is preceded in death by his parents and both sisters, Joanne and Mary Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Sherrill, his daughter Julie and her husband Bruce, his daughter Lisa and her husband Rob, 5 grandchildren (Brenden, Tyler, Bethany, Rebekah and Devin) and 1 great grandchild, Roman.

The family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 and officiated by Father Rory Conley. Interment will follow immediately with Military Honors at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

