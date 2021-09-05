Christine Lorraine “Chris” Komar, 53, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on August 23, 2021 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1967 and was the devoted daughter of Lillian (Michaliga) Komar and the late John Komar.

A 1985 graduate from St. Mary’s Ryken High School, Chris went into the information technology sector as a sales representative. She made so many wonderful friends throughout her career that became more like family members.

Chris was a dedicated mother to her three (3) children, Mary Ashley, Matthew, and Casey. Family meant everything to her and spending time with her kids always put a smile on her face. As a single mother, she cherished the tight family unit the four of them possessed. Chris was always available for a hug, tough love or just a shoulder to rest your head upon. A truly gentle soul with a smile that could light of the darkest day.

An avid sports fan, Chris rooted for the Baltimore Ravens and proudly wore her purple on game days. As the seasons changed, she would Rock the Red for the Washington Capitals and could yell the loudest for a bad call. She was a supportive fan and loved to talk sports. She looked forward to the cooler weather and afternoons with friends watching football and hockey. Her caring heart always had a soft spot for animals. She loved all of her fur babies and supported the local shelters.

A beautiful woman with a heart of gold, who supported her children and friends and would give you the shirt off her back or last dollar, has gone too soon. Although her presence will be missed, the true glory of her spirit has left an imprint on the souls of all those she touched throughout her life. May the sun shine bright and memories warm your heart as you remember the blessing of being her family and friends.

Chris is survived by her mother, Lillian Komar and children, Matthew Hunt, Casey Hunt, and Mary Ashley Brubaker (Komar); and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Komar.

Chris’ family will receive friends for her Visitation on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will be held privately at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall.