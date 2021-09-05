Benjamin Valentine Jett, Sr., 83, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Hospice House in Callaway, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 14, 1938 (hence his middle name) in Washington, DC to the late Charles Samuel Jett and Martha MacKenzie.

Ben married the love of his life, Kay Elizabeth Plauger, in November, 1958 and together they spent fifty-eight (58) wonderful years of marriage together before her untimely passing on March 9, 2017. There wasn’t a day that passed, that Ben didn’t miss his forever love.

A wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ben loved his family deeply. They were his greatest joy and spending time together always brought a huge smile to his face. He enjoyed attending events to watch them play sports or perform their varied talents. Ben was also an advocate for animals and volunteered for over ten (10) years at Tri-County Animal Shelter. His love for the animals could be seen in the care and attention that he paid them all.

As a younger man, Ben loved to go camping on Chincoteague Island with his wife and children. They would all join in at the RV and spend a few days splashing in the water and fishing/crabbing on the piers. As he aged, he liked to spend his time tinkering in his shed working on his lawn mower and anything else needing his attention.

A great man has left his family to remember his caring and loving nature, infectious laughter and bright smile, while he has reunited in his heavenly home with his wife and all of those who left too soon.

Ben is survived by his children, Carol Ludka of Huntingtown, MD, Benjy Jett of Newburg, MD, Kevin Jett of Mechanicsville, MD, Daryl Jett of Lusby, MD, Debbie Wood of Johnson, TN, David Jett of Germantown, MD and Wanda Greenwell of Mechanicsville, MD. He was the proud grandfather to nineteen (19) grandchildren and twenty-one (21) great-grandchildren. He was also a loving brother and was a very proud uncle to many, many nieces and nephews (too many to name). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay Elizabeth Jett and his parents, Charles and Martha Jett.

The family will receive friends for Ben’s Life Celebration on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A..,30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

