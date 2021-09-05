Karen Rose Schanck, 58, of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 16, 1963 in Lynchburg, VA to Helen Joan Wilson Rose of Lynchburg, VA and the late George Daniel Rose, Jr.

Karen is a 1985 graduate of Virginia Tech earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics. In 1987, she married the love of her life, Richard Wayne Schanck in Lynchburg, VA. Together they celebrated over 34 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed for 33 dedicated years as a Mathematician for the Department of Defense before her retirement in 2020. Her hobbies included genealogy research, sewing quilt tops, musicals, family vacations, and baking cookies. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove. She contributed to the church in many ways including teaching the Toddler Sunday School for 15 years. She especially enjoyed spending holidays with family, which she has done for the past 26 years. Family was her pride and joy and she especially loved time she spent with her children.

In addition to her beloved husband, Karen is also survived by her children: Megan Katherine Schanck of Hollywood, MD, Sarah Schanck Collins (Dan) of Philadelphia, PA and Benjamin Wayne Schanck of Abingdon, MD; her mother; her brother, Brian Daniel Rose (Dede) of Gastonia, NC; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10 am at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A family only interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity or UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief).

