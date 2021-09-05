TSG Peter Hartmut Krex (Ret.) 76, passed away August 19, 2021, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He was born January 22, 1945, in Gorlsdorf, Germany to Walter and Gertrude Krex. He was one of (2) children.

Peter’s parents immigrated to America in 1953. He was eight years old. In 1965 he joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War as a Door Gunner on a Huey Helicopter before receiving his honorable discharge in 1967. He then proudly served in the United States Air Force and raised to the rank of Technical Sergeant before retiring. Altogether he served a total of 33 years in the military.

He then met the love of his life, Galina. He met Galina through mutual friends, and they dated for one year before marrying in 2006. They spent 15 wonderful years together. He was an avid wood and metal craftsman and loved to spend time doing projects around his home.

He is survived by his wife Galina, brother Hans Krex, son Keith Krex, daughters Kristy Krex-Dimier and Lisa Parum. He leaves his three grandchildren, Courtney, Logan and Damian as well as one niece Jennifer and three nephews John, David and Brian. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Walter Krex and Gertrude Stielow Krex.

The family is receiving friends and family for a graveside service September 10, 2021, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623, at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Homes for Our Troops at https://www.hfotusa.org.

