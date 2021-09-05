Fritz A. Jones, 76 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 24, 2021 at Solomon’s Nursing Center.

He was born on January 31, 1945 in Monterey Park, California to the late Thomas A. Jones and Jennie J. (Rios) Jones.

Fritz grew up surrounded by the beauty of the Alaskan terrain. He graduated from Ben Eielson High School in 1964. Upon graduation he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served 3 years in Vietnam. After finishing his mandatory enlistment, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968 which he proudly served for 20 years until his retirement at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. After studying Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, he earned his Associate Degree in Aviation Maintenance Science in 1991 and was later employed by the U.S. Government. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He married the love of his life, Linda S. Jones on July 14, 1971 in Leonardtown, MD. They enjoyed traveling together to the west coast, especially the coastline of the scenic state of California and the beautiful landscapes of Moose Creek, Alaska. Family and friends were very important to him and he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was kind man that would lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed being outdoors and kept his yard looking well-manicured. He enjoyed watching football and cheering on the underdogs.

The family will receive friends on Monday August 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

He is survived by his children, Christopher M. Jones (Virginia) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Dana M. Whorl of California, MD; his brother, Tony A. Jones of Skiatook, OK; two grandchildren, Faith E. Whorl and Matthew S. Connelly. Along with two close friends of 40 years, Glen Olson and Nick Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister-in-law, Dearlene Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St Mary’s in the memory of his loving wife Linda S. Jones.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.